Lands' CAS Gideon Mung'aro warns fake squatters in Coast

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 09:39, Updated April 10th 2018 at 09:40 GMT +3

Lands Chief Administration Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mug'aro (right) signs a visitors book when he visited Land offices in Mombasa County on Monday 9th April 2018. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The digitisation of title deeds, once complete, will get rid of 'mobile permanent squatters', the Government has said.

Speaking and the lands registry in Mombasa Monday, Lands Cabinet Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro said the names of squatters allotted land by the Government will reflect in the registry’s online system.

“Mombasa has mobile squatters who keep shifting from one piece of land to another after being compensated and selling off the land. Soon after we complete digitising all the title deeds into the registry, there will be no such cases,” said Mr Mung’aro.

He said that the ministry had developed a system that would show all details of a squatter and once a squatter is given land they cannot pose as squatters again.

“A lot of squatters have been allocated land by the Government, but still pose as squatters. We plan that once you are given land by the Government, your identity card shows in the system so you cannot pose as a squatteragain,” said Mung’aro.

He said there were laws barring squatters from selling any land allotted to them.

Mung’aro said that by 2020 all counties will be able to digitally issue title deeds as opposed to the current system of relying on the Nairobi registry.

Mung’aro said digitisation will continue in all 47 counties.