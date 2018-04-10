Buying air: This is how not to invest in land in Uganda

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 9th 2018 at 17:21 GMT +3

Photo: Courtesy

The sign is ubiquitous, six words that are painted on walls and homes across Uganda, like a national motto, from quiet banana groves to the frenetic capital Kampala.

“This plot is not for sale.” The words are as much to inform the unwary as they are to deter the conmen, who sometimes collude with land officials to obtain fake titles.

The sign is meant to ward off “quack brokers”, said Vincent Kirabo, an ex-teacher turned businessman in Kampala. He is referring to people who sell land while the true owners are away, often using counterfeit titles.

“It has entered the language now,” he said. “People call it ‘buying air’.” Ten years ago, Kirabo returned from studying in Britain to find some of his land had been sold using forged documents, and had passed through the hands of several innocent buyers.

The court case to reclaim his property is still dragging on.

That is why he painted a “not for sale” sign on the perimeter wall of another piece of his land in Kampala.

He also hired a guard to sleep there. Nearby, Rachel Namaganda scrubs cooking pots outside her tin-roofed house. The magic words, with a phone number, are scrawled next to her door too.

Namaganda sells banana pancakes in town. But, during a recent crackdown on vendors, she went back to her village. While there, she heard that her Kampala house was up for sale.

“That’s why I wrote those words,” she said, nodding at the door. “If someone knows that you are not around, they can sell your property.”

Andrew Bashaija is the judge who heads the land division at the High Court. He told the Reuters that fraud is “rampant”.

“Most of the cases we handle here – I can say 75 percent-plus – are fraud-related cases,” he said. “We have instances where officers in the land registry, unfortunately, are involved in the same fraud.”

He gave examples where titles were transferred fast between several people, passing land on to third parties and covering for the initial forgery.

“Sometimes there are two, three, four minutes in between those successive transfers,” said Bashaija. “It raises red flags.”

Forged titles

Other legal experts also suspect collusion between conmen and officials. “When you look at the forged titles, sometimes it even has the seal of the land office,” said George Musisi, a lawyer at the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, a charity that offers legal aid services.

The authorities have taken some steps. The commissioner of land registration, who is suspended, is facing prosecution over claims that she registered land to the wrong owners in 2011.

And a public enquiry, which has spent a year probing land policies and practices, has heard numerous reports of fraud. Dennis Obbo, a spokesman for the land ministry, said fake titles “come from outside the system,”, although he conceded that on occasion agents would “collude with land offices”.

He said a computerised land registry had dramatically reduced fraud: 752,000 land titles have been entered into the system, with the process scheduled to complete in a year.

He said the government also plans to register land brokers, though no law is in place for that.

Fake land titles are one of the many tricks conmen use to dupe potential buyers, said Geoffrey Tumusiime, a broker.

In some cases, conmen masquerade as elderly family members or pretend to be local officials to witness the transaction.

Disputes also arise when family members fight over the inheritance.