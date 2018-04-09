United Bank of Africa sues Nakumatt to recover Sh119m loan Next Story
President Omar al-Bashir hosts DP Ruto in Sudan

By DPPS | Published Mon, April 9th 2018 at 14:52, Updated April 9th 2018 at 15:19 GMT +3
Deputy President William Ruto; he is out from Monday on official visit to Sudan (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Deputy President William Ruto has today started a three-day official visit to the Republic of Sudan. 

Ruto’s visit on invitation by the government of Sudan is aimed at boosting bilateral and economic relations between the two countries in the areas of agriculture and industrialisation. 

During his visit, the Deputy President is expected to hold talks with Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir at the presidential palace in Khartoum. 

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, his Industrialisation counterpart Adan Mohammed, chairman of the Parliamentary Agricultural Committee Adan Haji Ali and MP Malulu Injendi (Malava) accompanied the Deputy President. 

The DP is expected to meet the First Vice President Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Saleh and the National Assembly Speaker Prof Ibrahim Ahmed Omar among other senior government officials. 

The Kenyan delegation is also expected to visit successful industries in Khartoum, among them a chicken farm, a slaughterhouse, Kenana sugar industry regarded as the world’s larger sugar producer and a currency-printing machine. 

Sudan also considers Kenya as an important African country for its great contribution to the conclusion of the comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in South Sudan.

RELATED TOPICS:
Sudan
DP William Ruto
President Omar al-Bashir

