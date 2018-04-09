Top ICT managers deny involvement in theft of 124 containers from port

| Published Mon, April 9th 2018 at 14:18, Updated April 9th 2018 at 14:26 GMT +3

Section of the port in Mombasa; containers worth Sh106m got lost in 2016 despite 500 cameras

MOMBASA, KENYA: Two top ICT managers at the Kenya Ports Authority have denied involvement in the loss of 124 containers worth Sh106 million.

The container were removed despite the port having over 500 CCTV camera installed around the facility.

KPA Head of ICT Fatma Nabhany and KPA Principal IT officer Eda Mwake Ngwatu are accused of failing to deactivate the password of Florence Langat from the Kilindini Waterfront Automated Terminal Operation System KWATOS on diverse dates between May 1 2016 and August 3 2016.

Apparently, Florence's password and user account remained active even after she retired from the port.

It is alleged by the prosecution that Fatma and Eda, being public officers employed by KPA and charged with the responsibility of managing the passwords for the KWATOS failed to de-activate the password of Langat.

The two who are charged together with 29 other junior staff from KPA and KRA denied any involvement in the fraud and said they had no part in the release of the containers from the port.

Langat who was working at KPA is accused of using her passport to release the containers despite her resignation from the Port in 2016 long before the containers were stolen. She is yet to be arraigned in court.

The two through their lawyer Kevin Anami said that they were in court as sacrificial lambs yet the main culprits who had released the containers were known.

"Could it be that because the rest of all the other 29 accused are juniors you decided to charge the two who are ICT managers of KRA and KPA as sacrificial lambs," said Anami.



The managers said they did not input any data into the KRA electronic Simba System or the KWATOS System to manipulate the system.

"My clients had nothing to do with the release of the containers from the port and it was not their responsibility to activate and deactivate the passwords of retired and resigning employees," said Anami.

Anami said that the ICT Administrator should be present in court among the charged because he/she is the one charged with activation, deactivation and maintenance of the staff passwords and the Simba and Kwato system.