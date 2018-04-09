KRA and ports authority in blame game over theft of 124 containers Next Story
Bag of tricks used by companies use to avoid paying tax Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Blow to Nakumatt revival plan as landlords vow to dig in

By Dominic Omondi | Published Mon, April 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 9th 2018 at 08:09 GMT +3

Landlords have vowed to keep off troubled retailer Nakumatt off their premises, dealing a blow to the turnaround strategy being fronted by its court-appointed administrator. 

ALSO READ: What ails retail sector, mismanagement or external competition?

The retailer’s 14 landlords said in a statement they were also opposed to the recovery proposals being advanced by Peter Kahi, the administrator.

“The 14 landlords for Galleria, Nyali, Likoni, Karen Crossroads, Nakuru, Eldoret Household, Cinemax, Nanyuki, Highridge, City Hall, Diani, Malindi, Meru and Highport (Warehouses) hereby wish to state they do not wish to continue with Nakumatt as a tenant and do not support the proposals for recovery advanced by the administrator, Mr Peter Kahi,” said the landlords.

Their hardline stance, they said, was informed by Tuskys’ decision to pull out of the merger plan with Nakumatt.

Tuskys Supermarket, which had entered into an agreement with cash-strapped retail chain, wrote to the Competitions Authority of Kenya (CAK) expressing its intention to bolt out of the partnership.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

No viable alternative

Tuskys is said to have been displeased with some of Mr Kahi’s proposals.

Landlords said they believed Tuskys’ walkout had extinguished any hopes of rescuing Nakumatt.

“Our position has been reached following detailed consultation and an objective review of the recovery proposals. We note that the Nakumatt/Tusky’s deal has fallen through with no viable alternative offered, leaving us with no other conclusion than that Nakumatt has no hope for recovery,” said the landlords.

ALSO READ: How Nakumatt turned into a shell

They, however, insisted that their statement did not in any way prejudice any ongoing court cases, though they did not explain how. The 14 landlords said it was not just them that did not want Nakumatt as their tenants.

“We are aware that two other landlords will not be renewing their leases with Nakumatt, which are soon coming up for expiry,” said the landlords.

They noted that another five landlords had sued Nakumatt in a bid to push them out of their premises.

The revival proposal has also not gone down well with many of the retailer’s suppliers, who will be required to waive part of their debt and convert the balance to equity.

RELATED TOPICS:
nakumatt supermarket
nakumatt rent arrears
nakumatt management

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nakumatt: Malls are frustrating us

Nakumatt: Malls are frustrating us

Nakumatt to sack 1,200 employees

Nakumatt to sack 1,200 employees

Nakumatt kicked out of Mombasa City Mall building, Nyali

Nakumatt kicked out of Mombasa City Mall building, Nyali

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited