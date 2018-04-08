Big firms caught in Ouko’s dragnet for tax cheats

| Published Sun, April 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 7th 2018 at 17:11 GMT +3

Auditor General Edward Ouko

In summary Mr Edward Ouko found that the country risks losing Sh18.5 billion in VAT and Sh20.6 billion corporate income tax from the top 25 taxpayers

Gerishon Kirima died back in 2010, but the taxman still hounded him to his grave with the audit showing his vast estate had not paid a tax debt of Sh374.6 million

Big firms have been netted in the latest Auditor General’s dragnet for tax cheats, offering a rare glimpse into the extent of massive breaches in tax payments that might deny the country billions in lost revenues.

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), Del Monte, Nairobi Bottlers Company Limited, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) are some of the large taxpayers that had not fulfilled all their tax obligations by the time Auditor General Edward Ouko published the audit report in November 2017.

ALSO READ: Exposed: How state corporations misused public funds

Weekend Business could not, however, establish whether these taxpayers had since met their tax obligations by the time of going to press.

Others that were cited in the report are Nakumatt Supermarkets (in receivership), China Wu Yi, DHL, Matter Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Wells Fargo, Magnate Ventures, Vivo East Africa, Bollore Logistics, and Mastermind Tobacco Company Limited.

The audit showed that Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) might have lost revenue running into billions of shillings as taxpayers tried to dodge the tax net.

Mr Ouko found that the country risks losing Sh18.5 billion in VAT and Sh20.6 billion corporate income tax from the top 25 tax payers in what the auditor attributed to tepid tax collection strategy by the taxman.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

There was also debt outstanding of Sh4.4 billion owed by various companies.

“KRA carried out an in-depth audit assessment on large taxpayers and raised additional taxes totaling Sh2, 141,941,453 from additional tax assessments,” reads part of the report.

However, the large taxpayers objected. Finally, KRA and the large taxpayers settled on a Sh807.8 million, with the large taxpayer remitting Sh69.5 million leaving a balance of Sh738.3 million. The balance had not been collected by the time the audit was done.

“The debt has also not been transferred to debt unit for collection nor has it been recorded in taxpayers’ ledger accounts,” reads the report.

ALSO READ: Ouko unearths Sh17 billion hole at KRA

The audit showed that some taxpayers under the manufacturing sector owed the Authority Sh334.7 million. Ellam Products’ debt stood at Sh170.8 million while Polypipes had a tax liability of Sh163.9 million.

Beer manufacturer EABL might be on KRA’s bad books after the auditor found that the listed company over-declared purchases by distributors denying the taxman Sh724.6 million in value-added tax (VAT) and Corporation tax.

“Review of tax records of Kenya Breweries Limited, revealed that the consolidated sales amounted to Sh51,435,397,795 between July 2014 and November 2016 which differed with the total purchases of Sh52,985,916,987 by Sh1,550,519,192,” the report says.

Mr Ouko adds: "This over-declared purchase by distributors denied the Authority VAT and corporation tax of Sh270,329,740 and Sh454,244,410, respectively.”

Nairobi Bottlers Company Limited had an outstanding Sh832.6 million in taxes in respect of VAT and income taxes.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company had an outstanding balance of Sh472,309,972. The power company had also not paid Sh210, 000 in penalties charged in earlier years.

Embattled retail chain Nakumatt Limited had an outstanding balance of Sh329,022,717 plus penalties of Sh200,000 charged in earlier years.

ALSO READ: Governors face claims of wasting millions

British firm Aggreko International Projects wrote a letter to the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury requesting for a 100 per cent tax waiver of its outstanding tax balance of Sh455 million. KRA wanted them to be given a tax waiver of 50 per cent.

Treasury has not responded to either requests. Moreover, the company had not made any payment to reduce the outstanding balance.

Gerishon Kirima might have died in 2010, but the taxman still hounded him to his grave with the audit showing that his estate had not paid a tax debt of Sh374.6 million. Moreover, Mr Ouko queried the manner in which the tax liability was reduced from the initial Sh631.8 million.

Fruit processing company Del Monte had outstanding total tax liability of Sh430.8 million, Sh253.2 million in corporation tax and Sh177.6 million in PAYE.

Del Monte had also not filed tax returns for the year 2015. “In addition, the taxpayer has not filed returns of 2015. No explanation has been provided for non-collection of revenue as required by tax laws,” read the report.

[email protected]