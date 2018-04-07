Kenyans warned against electricity bulbs disposal Previous Story
Lands Registry: 7,000 title deeds uncollected at Taita-Taveta

By Renson Mlegwa Mnyamwezi | Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 6th 2018 at 18:30 GMT +3
Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung'aro addresses locals at Mjanaheri village at Magarini in Kilifi County s.PHOTO BY MAARUFU MOHAMED/STANDARD.

More than 7,000 title deeds are lying at the Taita-Taveta County land registry.

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro directed local Ministry officials to distribute the documents to the owners.

ALSO READ: Landowners to get title deeds by June

Mr Mung'aro warned land officials against laziness and ineptness after inspecting the land registry in Wundanyi town yesterday.

 “Ministry of Lands officials must work closely with chiefs when it comes to issuing title deeds that have been lying at the offices for some time,” he said.

The CAS announced that the national Government will conduct countrywide land registration

RELATED TOPICS:
title deeds
Taita Taveta
Lands Registry

