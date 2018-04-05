Traffic jam as State marks special lanes for buses on Thika Superhighway, Mombasa road

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 15:22, Updated April 5th 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3

Ongoing marking of special lanes for high capacity buses targeting Thika Superhighway and Mombasa Road (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Thika Superhighway and Mombasa Road are set for major changes in a move Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHa) says will ease transport services.

ALSO READ: Thika Superhighway to get facelift to reduce accidents

Through the coordination of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, the innermost lanes on the two roads will be marked red and will be dedicated to the bus rapid transport to facilitate easy movement of high capacity buses carrying over 80 passengers.

“We would like to alert members of the public on the ongoing road marking along Thika Superhighway and Mombasa Road, the inner most lanes will be marked red and dedicated to high capacity buses,” reads notice from KeNHA.

Earlier Thursday, Transport CS James Macharia said his ministry will from today dedicate one lane on the two sides of Thika Superhighway to reduce time spent on the road by commuters.

The change which will affect operations along the busy Thika road is aimed at reducing jam.

