Standard Group records significant improvement in revenues, 2018

Standard Group PLC records a significant improvement in revenues in quarter one of 2018.

Standard Group PLC has recorded a significant improvement in revenues in quarter one of 2018. This is compared to the same period in 2017, and despite a two-week media shut down that affected KTN News – the group’s 24-hour news station.

“I am happy to note that the print advertising business has done remarkably well,” said Austin Okoth, head of Finance during an employee quarterly update meeting that was held at the Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa road, Wednesday.

The broadcast and digital divisions have also recorded impressive improvement in revenues. The Group is optimistic that 2018 will be a better year compared to 2017; a year that saw the economy struggle through a prolonged and disruptive election period.

As at 31 December 2017, the group recorded a decline in turnover by three percent compared to the financial year 2016. However, the broadcast division, posted impressive revenue growth of 16 percent. The increase in revenue was as a result of product innovation for TV and Radio Maisha which continued to benefit from a strong brand position and wide reach.

The Standard Group management revealed that company would focus on innovation, cost management and employee development in 2018.

“The employee satisfaction survey that we conducted at the end of 2017 revealed we scored 68 points against a global average of 63. In 2018 our focus is on our employees,” revealed Nicholas Siwatom, the Standard Group head of Human Resource.

The media house has committed to turning around its fortunes as it plans to roll out new products in coming months. In the last six months the Standard Group Board has added three new members – Julius Kipngetich, Juliana Rotich and Dr Githinji Gitahi.

Employee recognition and reward

During the event, 15 employees were recognised and rewarded for excelling in various areas.

Achiever Award

1. Benson Gitau - Sales and Distribution department

2. Annie Gitau - Marketing department in charge of the Newspaper In Education programme

Agility Award

1. Ian Mbaya Angote - Advertising, design department

2. Mercy Githinji - Administration department

3. Irene Ndungu - Finance department

Courage Award

1. Patrick Tanui - Eldoret driver

2. Sophia Wanuna – KTN News

3. Bornface Magana – Cameraman KTN News

Excellence Award

1. Kevin Kamau - Editorial print, Nairobian

2. Nathan Ochunge - Editorial Kakamega

3. Callen Omae - Radio Maisha

Best Leader Award

1. Austin Okoth - Finance department

2. Francis Ngige – Bureau Chief, Nyeri

3. Ferdinand Mwongela - Editorial Print

External Award - End FGM

1. Ali Manzu – KTN News

