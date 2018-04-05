Kenya Ferry officers suspended over Likoni ferries chaos

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 4th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

Hundreds of Commuters disembark from a ferry after landing at the Mombasa Island ferry ramp from Likoni side in Mombasa County. [Photo by Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

Two Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) workers have been suspended following the frequent breakdown of vessels at the Likoni channel.

The two, a coxswain and a supervisor, were sent home to pave the way for investigations.

The MV Likoni ferry was grounded on the island ramp last week, leading to a near-stampede.

"It is now a company policy that any staff members in charge or responsible in any way when the ferry grounds should be investigated. Those found culpable of any wrongdoing will be punished," said KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa yesterday.

He said the suspensions were implemented in line with the new human resource policy.

Mr Gowa said they determined to address all the challenges KFS has been facing to ease the suffering of commuters and motorists who rely on the ferries.

He said while the officials had been suspended, they had not been denied access to the KFS premises.

The two have been reporting to work but are not assigned any duties as investigations go on.

Handle duties

"The suspended workers will report to work but will not handle any duties until the investigations are complete," he said.

The new rules have caused panic among staff members, especially those in the Operations Department, as management seeks to restore sanity at the channel.

The Likoni channel vessels ferry 300,000 passengers and 6,000 vehicles daily. Apart from MV Likoni, KFS also operates MV Nyayo, MV Jambo, MV Kwale, MV Kilindini and MV Harambee.

Sources said the suspended supervisor had been in the position for five years. He had also worked as a coxswain.

“Employees, particularly in the Operations Department, are working under extreme pressure due to the new measures,” a source said yesterday.

On Monday, MV Nyayo, one of the biggest KFS ferries, burst its fuel pipe midstream in the morning rush hour and had to be withdrawn for repairs.