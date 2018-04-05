NTSA, ministry welcomes NYS bus initiative on city routes as Matatu owners cry foul

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 4th 2018 at 22:01 GMT +3

The National Transport and Safety Authority has dismissed matatu operators' opposition to National Youth Service buses in Nairobi.

The authority said the buses would check exploitation of commuters.

The Matatu Owners Association said the entry of the NYS buses would encourage unfair competition that could hurt its members.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General Francis Meja claimed that matatu operators were afraid of being driven out of business by the National Youth Service (NYS) buses.

He told the Senate Committee on Roads that NYS has been given a three-month licence to operate on city roads as it tests its plan. Some 24 buses are already operational, according to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia.

Sources at NYS told The Standard that 100 buses would be bought and distributed to different routes.

Meja said the initiative would save city residents from exploitation as matatu fares were not regulated and were charged at the whim of the players.

“Fare payment is not regulated and if the Government decided that this is a problem we must solve, it is upon the Governmentohe address the problems of its citizens,” said Meja.

NTSA said plans to have lanes set aside for public service vehicles were at an advanced stage.

