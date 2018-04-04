CS Matiang’i summoned over Sh1.5 billion school land

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 09:30, Updated April 4th 2018 at 09:34 GMT +3

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i

Parliament has summoned the Interior Cabinet secretary to explain the Ministry of Education's acquisition of 13.8 acres at Sh3.3 billion.

On Tuesday, the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) also ordered the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to produce the directors of three firms who have been paid Sh1.5 billion for the parcel.

The committee fined the directors Sh500,000 after they failed to appear before it on Tuesday although they had been invited.

In the sitting chaired by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, the senators described the director's snubbing of the summons as 'contempt'.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and the directors are expected to appear before the Senate committee on April 17.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has stopped the National Land Commission (NLC) from making a further payment of the over Sh1.7 billion balance for the land in question until it completes an investigation in the matter.

The matter is being prosecuted by two committees – the Senate’s PAIC and the National Assembly’s Committee on Lands.

NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri has defended the acquisition, saying the payments were in order.