Governor faults EAC treaties on county economy

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamoong. [Photo by Chrispen Sechere/Standard]

Two governors yesterday said some of the East African Community (EAC) treaties Kenya has signed are piling pressure on their economies.

Busia County’s Sospeter Ojaamong and James Ongwae of Kisii are particularly unhappy with treaties that have allowed foreigners access to services in Kenya.

ALSO READ: NOREB members join new trade bloc

Mr Ojaamong said the health sector was strained as foreigners, especially Ugandans, flocked in to seek medical treatment.

The governors accused the national government of entering the agreements without consulting them, yet these deals affected their economies.

“The heads of state are implementing treaties without our input. Western region counties are affected by the extra burden of having to take care of foreigners,” said Ojaamong during the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) meeting in Kakamega last week.

Seeking treatment

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“There’s an influx of patients from Uganda seeking treatment in our hospitals at the expense of locals. We do not have extra money in our budget to cater for the foreigners.”

They claimed some of the treaties had affected business in the border counties.

“We cannot turn away people from other counties or countries seeking services, including health, even though this is having serious effects on us,” added Mr Ongwae. Kisii held a major health conference last year and Ongwae hopes LREB will help them build on the gains that have been made to improve the sector so far.

“We are optimistic our economic bloc will help us address challenges facing us and improve the lives of our people,” he said.

ALSO READ: 14 counties reach agreement on how to share resources

The governors said some of the treaties were hurriedly signed and could plunge them into trouble. They also complained of harassment and arbitrary arrest of local fishermen in Lake Victoria.

And counterfeit goods smuggled through the Busia border had affected counties in the region, they added.

Frank Matanga, a political science and international relations expert and lecturer at the Masinde Muliro University lecturer, said the counties would suffer because their expenditure was likely to exceed generated revenue.

“They may not have money for development if foreigners keep sneaking in, in search of services. Counties, particularly those sitting on borders, ought to be consulted before treaties that affect their well-being are signed,” said Prof Matanga.

Political setting

“The current political setting does not allow counties to be autonomous. They remain within the national government. It therefore means decisions taken by central government, especially on foreign policy and security, take precedence and must be in the interests of the counties.”

In February, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni opened the Busia One Stop Border Post. The local Immigration Department was ordered to give those travelling to Kenya visas at the border.

ALSO READ: Western Kenya counties get closer to owning bank

And during his swearing-in for his second term in office, Uhuru declared Kenyan borders open to citizens from East Africa. This, he said, would help to build cohesion among EAC member states.

Last week, the President was among 44 heads of delegation who ratified the landmark African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) treaty in Kigali, Rwanda. He also assented to the second protocol establishing the African Economic Community relating to the free movement of people and right of residence.