Blow to woman who 'got HIV from her boss', loses 14-year court battle

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 4th 2018 at 12:21 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A receptionist who accused her boss of infecting her with HIV and then sacking her has lost a 14-year court battle.

The woman told the Employment and Labour Relations Court that she had a long-running affair with the man.

ALSO READ: 6,000 Malindi homosexual prostitutes shift HIV landscape

She said they met in September 2000 when both were employed at the man's family business. Her lover was a supervisor in the firm.

The woman was fired in November of the same year on claims she was disrespectful to the managing director.

Later, the man, too, left the family business to set up his own company. He hired his lover as a receptionist and they continued their affair, according to court papers.

The woman said she had been tested before the affair and she was HIV-negative, but soon afterwards tested positive.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

She claimed her lover became hostile when she broke the news to him. There were multiple claims of assault by both sides. The woman filed a case alleging unfair dismissal in 2004.

Last Thursday, the court threw out her case, with the judge terming it a case of sour grapes.

Justice Nduma Nderi found that the woman, named as BO to protect her identity, worked as a receptionist but did not prove her case against the man, RSS.

The judge, however, determined that the case before him was more than an employment case as it involved an affair between the two.

ALSO READ: Unethical Aids cure trial triggers outrage

“What is without a doubt is that there was an emotional relationship between the plaintiff and the respondent which may not be fully explained by their having worked together for two different companies. The many criminal complaints by each of them against the other is a pointer to this untoward relationship. It is difficult to tell if any cause of action that may have arisen from this relationship falls or not within the jurisdiction of this court,” Nduma ruled.