Rasanga now orders demolition of all structures on road reserve

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 23:40 GMT +3

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga. [Photo/Standard]

Governor Cornell Rasanga has ordered the demolition of temporary business structures built on road reserves.

This comes barely five months after he shelved a similar plan.

ALSO READ: 1,400 city buildings declared unsafe

During the campaigns last August, Mr Rasanga threatened to sack chief officers who had marked the same structures for demolition.

This was after traders petitioned him over the planned demolitions, saying it would interfere with their businesses.

Yesterday, Rasanga said the structures will now be removed to give room for proper urban planning.

Speaking in Siaya town where he disbursed cheques worth Sh17.5 million to the Jua Kali traders, the governor announced that the demolitions will be done without any further notice.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

"If you know your kiosk or shop is built along the road where sewer lines are supposed to pass, be sure that your structure is going down. I will not give any other notice, this is my final one, any structure along the road reserve is illegal," he said.

Some of the traders were, however, not happy with the governor's directive and wondered why he had changed his mind on the demolitions.

"It is now clear that the governor stopped the planned demolition because he wanted our votes. Why is he changing his mind now," said a trader who declined to identify himself.

The county has received a Sh199 million grant from the World Bank to be used within the next three years to help strengthen infrastructure within Siaya and major urban centres.

ALSO READ: Over 5,000 left homeless in Riara village demolition