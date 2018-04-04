Destructive worm invades farms

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 23:18 GMT +3

A sample of the plant attacked by fall army worms. [Photo by Boniface Gikandi/Standard]

Maize farmers in two constituencies are facing huge losses following an armyworm invasion.

Speaking yesterday, Bernard Mutai from Kipchimchim ward in Ainamoi constituency and John Kibet from Lelaitich village in Soin/Sigowet constituency said the pest had destroyed several acres of maize that were already sprouting.

“The pests appeared three weeks after farmers planted the maize. The situation has caused anxiety among the farmers who were still in the process of planting,” said Mr Mutai.

Mutai, also the Kipchimchim MCA, asked Governor Paul Chepkwony's administration to assist the farmers to eradicate the pest.

“Agriculture is a devolved function and the county government must come to the farmers' aid.

The issue of food security was one of the top agenda items in the governor’s manifesto and he must demonstrate that he is still committed to it,” said Mutai.

The Kericho County director of agriculture, Johnston Rono, farmers would be given technical advice.