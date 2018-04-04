Over 300 slot machines confiscated in four Rift Valley Counties

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3

Isinya Police boss Steve Wenda, displays betting machines that were impounded during a joint operation between the Kajiado County Government askaris and the police. [Photo by Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

More than 300 slot machines used in gambling have been confiscated in four Rift Valley counties.

Addressing the press in Nakuru yesterday, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mongo Chimwanga said the machines were found in Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, and Uasin Gishu counties.

“We had a successful raid in the four counties and managed to confiscate the slot machines. They have been delivered to the regional headquarters and the operation is still ongoing,” said Mr Chimwanga.

The official pointed out that most of the business people running the gambling machines were flouting the regulations.

Chimwanga said the operators were relying on business permits issued by the county governments but failed to obtain permits from the Betting Control and Licensing Board.

“Some of the operators whose machines have been confiscated were operating with single business permits,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

He added that some of the operators did not restrict the age of their clients, as required by the law.