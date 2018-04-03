Kenya's Makini schools sold to South Africa's Advtech

| Published Tue, April 3rd 2018 at 15:26, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 16:46 GMT +3

A picture of Makini school in Kibos, Kisumu (Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: South African private education group Advtech is set to buy Makini Schools in an expansion strategy targeting other countries in Africa.

According to a notice from Makini, the group will add more value to the school by ensuring that pupils benefit from enhanced quality of education and facilities.

Makini Schools Director Mary Okelo said the school has put measures in place to facilitate the transition.

“Schole is a reputable organisation that has experience in the education sector in different parts of Africa. With support of the Advtech Group they have undertaken to give new impetus to the Makini Schools by ensuring that children benefit from enhanced quality of education and facilities. Makini will be continuing with the Kenyan curriculum,” said Okelo.

Advtech, along with rivals in South Africa and abroad, has been expanding in Africa, where rising incomes have created a pool of customers willing to pay for private education.

The achievement which adds nine schools, five campuses, boarding facilities and approximately 4100 students to Advtech’s portfolio follows acquisition by the group of Scholé Ltd, which has managed various

schools throughout Sub-Saharan Africa since 2012.

The group says structures are in place to expand into the rest of Africa and to further explore opportunities with various schools in the region.

Makini is one of the prestigious schools in Kenya founded by Dr Mary Okello. The institution has eight schools on four campuses in Nairobi and Kisumu and caters to 3200 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

“We have been diligent in our investigations to ensure we find the right business partners who can help us sustainably grow our mid-fee offering, to increase access to affordable education in the rest of Africa without compromising on quality or academic excellence,” says a communication from Advtech Group’s website.

“As a result, we are confident that we have assembled the best team possible, with an unparalleled track record in the management of schools, improvement strategies and expansions throughout Africa.”