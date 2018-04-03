KFS says state, police vehicles aiding illegal charcoal trade

| Published Tue, April 3rd 2018 at 07:58, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 08:05 GMT +3

Charcoal

In summary Kenya Forest Service boss accuses State officials of aiding illegal charcoal trade

Among vehicles impounded by officials enforcing the caveat is an administration police lorry

Smugglers are using Government vehicles to beat a nationwide ban on charcoal trade and logging, a forest service official has said.

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Coast regional commander Omar Komora Monday said 19 vehicles, including an Administration Police vehicle, have been impounded since the ban was effected and 65 suspects arrested.

The police lorry was carrying more than 120 bags of charcoal from Magarini to Mombasa on Saturday. Two suspects were arrested.

But police bosses in the area have denied knowledge of the arrests.

Police vehicles

Forest service officials said that for the past three weeks police vehicles have been contracted to transport charcoalfrom Tarasaa area in Tana River County to Mombasa.

According to Mr Komora, military vehicles have been seen transporting charcoal between Lunga Lunga on Kenya's border with Tanzania and Mombasa.

However, Komora said no military vehicle had been impounded. He attributed his claims to 'intelligence reports'.

“We have learnt that suspects are using Government vehicles. They pay Sh30,000 per trip between Tana River and Mombasa. The transporters fuel the vehicles,” he said.

Defying ban

Malindi KFS commander Harrison Afuata said operations to net illegal loggers would go on until the ban was lifted.

The forest service officials' claims were backed by the Magarini Charcoal Producers Association, whose chairman, Joseph Gambo, accused some Government officials of defying the ban. He claimed that they were making millions of shillings from the illegal charcoal trade.

“Our members have reported a police vehicle that has been making three to four trips every week. The illegal charcoal trade sale in Magarini is fetching Sh15 million every month," he said.

Residents of Shakahola area, about 160 kilometres from Malindi town, accused Government officials of abetting charcoal trade.

On Saturday last week, a vehicle ferrying charcoal rolled at Chakama area.

According to Samson Zia, a resident, much of the charcoaltrade is controlled by 'outsiders' backed by unscrupulous Government officials.

He said the trade was still thriving in the area, with a small bag going for Sh350 and a large one, commonly referred to as 'double', going for Sh700.

Police and county administrators were reluctant to discuss the matter.

Kilifi County Commissioner Magu Mutindika said only the KFS could provide information on claims that Government vehicles had been impounded for involvement in charcoaltrade.

"Please ask the KFS about the matter. They are the ones who arrested them. I have no information," said Mutindika.

Magarini OCPD Gerald Baraza said he was not aware that any police vehicles or officers were fuelling the charcoaltrade.

"I learnt from the media that a police vehicle was impounded by the KFS, but they (KFS) did not bring them (suspected officers) to me, the suspect lorry was not detained in my area," said Baraza, who referred us to the DCIO Boaz Ogeto, whom we could not reach.

Charcoal business

Garsen MP Ali Wario said the charcoal business was being fuelled by traders from neighbouring counties and called for an end to forest destruction.

Galole MP Said Hiribae called on the county government to stop issuing licences to charcoal traders.

