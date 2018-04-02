Women to benefit from multi-million free dairy cow initiative

| Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 10:28, Updated April 2nd 2018 at 10:30 GMT +3

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya

Only women's groups will benefit from a multi-million shilling free dairy cow initiative. Kakamega Deputy Governor Philip Kutima said the project would no longer target men.

“When it was launched, the One Cow Initiative targeted households. However, we found out that menhave sold the dairy cows they were given. This year only women who belong to saccos and organised groups will benefit,” said Kutima.

More than 600 households in the county received a dairy cow each when Governor Wycliffe Oparanya launched the second phase of the project. So far, 1,200 households have each received a dairy cow. The county has invested over Sh61 million in the project.