Row brewing over report on revamping miraa business Next Story
Mango factory springs hope in 4,000 farmers Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Women to benefit from multi-million free dairy cow initiative

By John Shilitsa | Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 10:28, Updated April 2nd 2018 at 10:30 GMT +3
Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya

Only women's groups will benefit from a multi-million shilling free dairy cow initiative. Kakamega Deputy Governor Philip Kutima said the project would no longer target men.

“When it was launched, the One Cow Initiative targeted households. However, we found out that menhave sold the dairy cows they were given. This year only women who belong to saccos and organised groups will benefit,” said Kutima.

ALSO READ: Five shot in protests over girl’s death

More than 600 households in the county received a dairy cow each when Governor Wycliffe Oparanya launched the second phase of the project. So far, 1,200 households have each received a dairy cow. The county has invested over Sh61 million in the project.

RELATED TOPICS:
Wycliffe Oparanya
Kakamega County

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Governor demands justice for slain girl

Governor demands justice for slain girl

Oparanya: I'm ripe to run for Presidency

Oparanya: I'm ripe to run for Presidency

Governor rides on flag ship projects to leave rich legacy

Governor rides on flag ship projects to leave rich legacy

Girl hawks 'sukuma wiki' to raise school fees

Girl hawks 'sukuma wiki' to raise school fees

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited