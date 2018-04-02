Easter boom as Coast hotels record good business

| Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 09:04, Updated April 2nd 2018 at 09:09 GMT +3

Musician Kidum entertains holidaymakers at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort during an Easter Saturday music fiesta. [Gideon Maundu, Standard].

MOMBASA, KENYA: Coast hotels recorded an impressive Easter weekend with occupancy averaging over 80 per cent, the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers has said.

Branch executive officer Sam Ikwaye said the increased hotel occupancy was as a result of the school holidays and access to faster and cheaper transport.

‘’We have seen majority of those sampling the ideal coastal attractions using the Madaraka Express passenger trains, local low cost airlines, and even by road,’’ Mr Ikwaye said.

He added that apart from the star-rated hotels, alternative accommodations such as homestays, villas, and apartments were also fully booked.

At the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre and Spa, an influx of local, regional, and international guests checked in to for the Easter festivities.

‘’We have quite a number who are extending their holiday stay here past the Easter holiday,’’ the hotel’s general manager, Mohamed Omar, said.

All rooms booked

At the Plaza Beach Hotel, located in Bamburi, North Coast, General Manager Denis Gwaro reported that all the 88 rooms were booked.

‘’We have been hosting mixed nationalities averaging 35 per cent international and 65 per cent local,’’ he said.

At the Mombasa Serena Beach Resort and Spa, General Manager Tuva Mwahunga said there was 88 per cent occupancy.

‘’We are busy but not fully booked with a few rooms still open for sale. It is evident that Kenyans have a choice at their disposal with other locations being on their priority list apart from Mombasa and the Kenyan coast,’’ said Mr Mwahunga.

Kenya Safari Lodges and Hotels CEO Victor Shitakah said Mombasa remained the preferred holiday destination for many Kenyans and foreign visitors.

Mr Shitakah said his units at Mombasa Beach, Voi and Ngulia Safari lodges had reported good business.

International and local tourists were treated to a shopping and food festival at Mombasa Old Town in an event organised by the Mombasa County government.

The event was hosted at Fort Jesus, one of the World Heritage sites situated in the heart of Old Town.

The aroma of Swahili dishes displayed filled the air as tourists came to visit Fort Jesus and watch as ships docked.

The trade, investment and tourism county executive, Fawz Rashid, said the festival was a pilot project that aimed to make Mombasa a 24-hour economy and bring back the glory of Old Town.

