Kibwana seeks EU market for mango juice exports

By Stephen Nzioka | Published Sat, March 31st 2018 at 10:54, Updated March 31st 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3
Mango juice

Makueni County is seeking accreditation to fly its processed fruits to Europe.

Governor Kivutha Kibwana said his government is in talks with standards and accreditation bodies to establish how fruits processed through the Kalamba Fruit Processing plant can access European Union market.

ALSO READ: Children die as floods sweep away houses

Addressing a delegation from the Rockefeller Foundation and a Dutch investor in his office, he said having secured the local market, the county would spread its wings into the lucrative international market.

“We are interested in breaking into the EU market. We want to see how we can meet the harmonised EU rules and standards for us to tap this rich market,” said Prof Kibwana.

According to the governor, since processing machines roared to life last year, the locals have embraced mango farming and now production has risen tremendously.

He said the county is ready for business and assured investors of a conducive business environment.

“We would love to work with investors directly and that is why we are happy to engage with Tuttifoodi and Technoserve and we are looking forward to more partnerships that may lead to possible investments,” said Kibwana. Tuttifoodi Managing Partner Wilco Vermeer said his company is interested in investing in the fresh fruit processing business.

