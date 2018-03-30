Are you sure you deleted that? Google probably kept a record

| Published Fri, March 30th 2018 at 12:40, Updated March 30th 2018 at 13:01 GMT +3

Google mobile apps

"Just google it!" You've probably heard that before or said those words to someone.

The search engine, Google, has amassed so much popularity that 'googling' is now common slang for making a search on the internet; whether or not said search is being done on the actual Google engine.

ALSO READ: Meet the top 5 world's richest billionaires

An IT expert Dylan Curran has however revealed just how much data Google and Facebook have on their users.

“Want to freak yourself out? I’m going to show just how much of your information the likes of Facebook and Google store about you without you even realising it,” read an article by Dylan Curran on the Guardian.

Dylan Curran is a data consultant and web developer, who does extensive research into spreading technical awareness and improving digital etiquette.

In recent weeks, Facebook has hit the headlines over its handling of your private data, you’d be shocked just has much Google has on you.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Places

Google knows exactly where you’ve been and when you were there.

If you have your location tracking turned on, Google will keep a record of the places you have been as long as your phone is on.

In fact, you can actually track your locations from the day you first signed into Google on your device.

History

Just about everyone has at some point done a basic Google search, could be a complicated word, picture, video... name it!

ALSO READ: Facebook to give users more control over personal information

Google stores search history across all your devices. Even if you delete the record in your phone, it may still be retained in another device such as your tablet.

The same goes to all your Google Apps for instance, it has all your YouTube history; every video you’ve watched, all your search entries.

Google probably knows more about your moods, feelings, thoughts and attitude than you do, more so because it has a record of all your ‘phases’ depending on what you searched.

Didn’t I delete that?

Well, you probably did, but Google still remembers and may have a record of what you thought you deleted tucked away somewhere.

Google not only stores a search history across all your synched devices, it does the same for your apps, photos, videos, emails and other data.

Even if you delete the record in your phone, it may still be retained in another device.

Your Apps

Google also keeps record of the information on every app and extension you use. They know how often you use them, where you use them, and who you use them to interact with.

ALSO READ: Way to help Facebook protect data

According to Dylan Curran, that means they know who you talk to on Facebook, what countries are you speaking with, what time you go to sleep.

They also know every app you have ever searched for, which apps you have installed, when you used them and for how long you had them.

Advertising

They know every Google Ad you have ever viewed or clicked on and, when and where you were.

Google actually creates an advertisement profile based on your information, including your location, gender, age, hobbies, career, interests, relationship status, possible weight and income.

This information is extracted from the data you give in apps and your searches among other records.

It also explains why when you’ve been watching YouTube videos about working out, ads about weight loss or muscle gain may start popping up on other websites.