60 road projects worth Sh1.7b abandoned by contractors due to lack of payment

| Published Fri, March 30th 2018 at 10:48, Updated March 30th 2018 at 10:52 GMT +3

Pedestrians make a leap on outer ring road to cross over the road to the other side, at times some of them fall as they miss the right place to step on. June 6, 2017. (David Gichuru, Standard)

In summary 60 road projects valued at Sh1.7 billion have been abandoned since 2013 due to lack of payment of contractors, says transport department

Sixty road projects worth about Sh1.7 billion have been abandoned by contractors due to lack of payment.

City Hall’s transport and infrastructure chief officer, Frederick Karanja, said yesterday that construction of some of the roads had stopped.

ALSO READ: Counties owe KEMSA Sh2.8 billion

Speaking during a devolution conference in Nairobi yesterday, Mr Karanja said the projects were re-advertised three weeks ago and that contractors willing to undertake the works had been paid Sh300 million.

“The contractors willing to continue with the projects were engaged and allowed to commence the projects,” he added.

Specific projects

The projects include the John Osogo and Muigai Kenyatta roads in Dandora, Ole Sangale Road, Runda Drainage, and rehabilitation of California Estate roads.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The transport county executive, Mohammed Dagane, said non-payment of contractors had led to the stalling of other projects valued at Sh4.9 billion. Although he did not name the specific projects, he indicated that only projects worth Sh1.2 billion had been completed, with the rest still pending in the current financial year.

“Delayed or pending payment are a major challenge in developing the transport sector and we are working to address the situation,” he said.

Dagane blamed the woes in the transport sector on factors such as encroachment of road reserves by private developers and businesses, lack of a proper transport master plan, old and inadequate labour force, several missing road links within the city, and dilapidated equipment.

“The contracting of several agencies to manage roads has also contributed to uncoordinated efforts and duplication of roles,” he said.

ALSO READ: Inflation falls to 7-year low at 4.18 per cent

The issue of road fatalities also came up. Karanja said that on any one given day, about four people lose their lives on the newly-constructed Outer Ring Road.

He noted that lack of clear demarcations and footbridges put pedestrians’ lives at risk.

Jogoo Road was also singled out as a hotspot for accidents since footbridges were far apart and pedestrians rarely used them.

Statistics from the National Transport Safety Authority show that 843 pedestrians were killed in Nairobi from January to December 2017, while 547 were seriously injured. Another 177 escaped with minor injuries.

[email protected]