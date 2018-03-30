NACADA warns liquor businesses that crackdown will intensify during Easter

| Published Fri, March 30th 2018 at 09:03, Updated March 30th 2018 at 09:10 GMT +3

NACADA chairman Julius Githiri

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada) has warned liquor outlets in Nairobi to comply with the law, especially during Easter.

“As we start the Easter festivities, we expect abuse of alcohol to be on the increase and compliance with relevant legislation to be ignored. For this reason, the inspectors who are currently in Nairobi will be out to enforce compliance,” warned Nacada chairman Julius Githiri.

ALSO READ: Brewers warn of fake alcohol in the market

Githiri was speaking Thursday at a press conference held at the Nacada offices in Nairobi. He highlighted progress of the crackdown against alcohol and drugs they have been carrying out throughout the country for the past few weeks. The operation is currently going on in Nairobi.

He said that as of March 27, the multi-agency teams had visited 713 premises, including manufacturers, distributors and alcoholic drink outlets. From the visits, 278 premises were closed for non-compliance and 280 arrests made for various offences.