Residents demand Sh2M for houses affected by SGR

Ongoing construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, section 7, currently on phase 2A, at China Communications Construction centre in Emali. [Photo by David Njaaga/Standard]

High compensation demands by families along the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line are threatening to stall the second phase of the project.

Reports indicate that some families are demanding up to Sh2 million for every house affected by the project between Mai Mahiu and Naivasha.

This emerged yesterday, during a meeting to elect new representatives for Section 11 of the project.

The demands have caused delays in the project.

Last month, National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri said there was an ongoing assessment of the structures along the route before compensation could be made.

“We have reports of some people constructing makeshift structures along the route after the project started. We shall deal with them when the time comes,” he said during a tour of Mai Mahiu.

During yesterday's meeting, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara clashed with some of the residents on representation.

“Some individuals want to be representatives of both sections of the SGR project for their own selfish interests,” she said.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Kihara accused a few individuals of using the name of their communities to enrich themselves from the railway project.

“Some individuals who have in the past benefited from other projects have turned their eyes to SGR,” she said.

