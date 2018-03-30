Ministry: Dairy sector performance wanting

| Published Fri, March 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 29th 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

Omingo Magara, a dairy Farmer at Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County explains a point to Julius Kiptarus, Director of production Ministry of Agriculture and Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho during a tour of his farm on March 28, 2018. [Photo by Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

The dairy sector is operating below capacity thus affecting food security and nutrition.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the country produces four billion litres of milk annually and three million litres daily.

Only three million litres of milk is processed annually owing to poor technology, lack of skills and the high cost of processing.

Speaking at Ongata Rongai during the launch of Euro Dairy Equipment yesterday, the Director of Production at the Ministry of Agriculture Julius Kiptarus said the Government would review Value Added Tax on imported dairy equipment to make them affordable to farmers.

He also said the Government had procured 353 coolers to be distributed to counties.

"Efficient dairy production will highly contribute to President Uhuru's Big Four agenda among them boosting food security," said Mr Kiptarus.

Farmers have cited high cost of animal feeds and their poor quality as contributors to low production.

"We lack modern technology to enable us practice efficiency in producing and processing milk. Acquisition of the dairy products is very expensive and not affordable," said Omingo Magara, a dairy farmer.

Kenya Dairy Board Managing Director Margret Kibogi said farmers would be trained on value addition.

