MCAs stick to their guns, send controversial revenue bill back to governor

| Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 28th 2018 at 22:44 GMT +3

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui presiding over county goat Auction at Banita Livestock Market in Rongai constituency on March 28, 2018. [Photo by Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Members of the County Assembly have sent the County Revenue Allocation Bill 2018 back to Governor Lee Kinyanjui for assent.

The MCAs once again passed the Bill unanimously after Mr Kinyanjui rejected it. The law is meant to ensure equitable distribution of resources in all 55 wards, according to the MCAs.

Kinyanjui had rejected the bill, citing financial constraints. "The spirit of this bill is well articulated. It only seeks to ensure wards are guaranteed a portion of devolved funds," said Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae.

If the Bill is signed into law, then Sh1.8 billion will go to the wards.