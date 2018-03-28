7 ways to keep your dreams on course

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 13:24, Updated March 28th 2018 at 13:38 GMT +3

(Photo courtesy)

Is your business facing such turbulence that you’re tempted to call it a day? Or is the turnover so good that you feel like you deserve to relax your focus a bit?

Whatever your venture’s current situation, those who’ve found success will tell you that to stay the course and find resilience, you can’t afford to lose sight of your dream.

ALSO READ: How I built a business using old networks

As Hustle turns one, we look back at some of the entrepreneurs we’ve interviewed for inspiration on how to stay true to your vision.

1. Always evolve

Trushar Khetia, the founder and chief executive of Tria Group, says entrepreneurs should adapt to what works for the goals they’ve set, and constantly evaluate the progress made.

“I believe that at the close of every year, a company needs to rethink its strategy – what’s working, what’s not working and what can be diversified.”

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

2. Keep your costs low

George Wanjohi and Monica Njoki, the couple behind the Kiss chocolate brand, advise start-ups to keep their operational costs in check.

“One of the killers of many businesses is high overheads. In your first few years, it’s crucial that these are kept at a minimum. Spend only what you need to spend.”

3. Do your homework

ALSO READ: What’s bringing 5G tech closer to reality?

According to Zeddie Lukoye, the founder of Narok NYC, an international fashion brand, entrepreneurs can’t afford to assume they’ll ever know all there is to know about the industry they’re investing in.

“Do your homework. Research and practice are the only ways you get better. Don’t be lazy.”

4. Trust yourself

You need to learn to be your own cheerleader, says Pierra Makena, a DJ, actress, brand manager and online personality. This is especially important for entrepreneurs who’ve built a business that relies on their talent.

“Many talented people wait for other people to validate their talent, to be ‘discovered’ or ‘recognised’. I say step out of your comfort zone and do your thing. Keep doing it and improving it. That talent will eventually speak for itself.”

5. Make the most of what you have

Money has been the bane of many promising ventures, and it can be difficult to stay inspired when cash is tight.

ALSO READ: Hoteliers hopeful of booming business over Easter holiday

Swahili Dolls creator, Olivia Mengich, offers the following financial advice to aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups:

“Save as much as you can and borrow from family. Re-invest some of the profits into the business. Once the business begins to thrive, then you can source for additional funding from venture capitalists and other investors.”

6. Learn the value of respect

Paresh Jai is part of Total Golf Solutionz, a family-run business. Paresh says that for any business to grow to the point where it can outlive its founders, there must be a clear understanding of roles.

“We all have our different departments and we don’t step on one another’s toes. The first rule of having a family business is you have to respect one another.”

7. Think global, act local

Neeral Shah founded NEEd Gelato, a company that makes gelato, which is a style of icecream that originated in Italy. She says for entrepreneurs to find lasting success, they need to keep their eyes set on conquering more than just what’s in their sights.

“Don’t set your standards based on the people next door. Set your standards high. Would they buy what you’re selling in the UK? In Italy? Think beyond your own borders and then use what’s within your borders to grow your brand. Standards should be international, pride should be local.”

[email protected]

ALSO READ: Why nature offers the best entrepreneurship lessons