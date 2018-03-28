What’s bringing 5G tech closer to reality?

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 11:38, Updated March 28th 2018 at 11:42 GMT +3

Bringing 5G tech closer to reality

One of the more exciting launches the tech world has to look forward to is that of 5G. However, at this point, no one knows exactly what it will look like. Engineers seem to know what they want 5G to do, but no single piece of tech has been able to accomplish their vision.

What we have instead are complementing technologies that are currently in development. Here are five of the frontrunners, as well as their pros and cons.

1. Millimetre waves

Our wireless devices use frequencies set between 3 and 6 gigahertz (GHz) to communicate. Unfortunately, this space is getting crowded with all the devices we have, from phones to smart devices, leading to slower data transfer speeds and more interference. One solution to this is to open up more frequencies for use, which is where millimetre waves come in.

Millimetre wave technology essentially uses shorter waves that are between the 30 and 300GHz range. This range is currently not being used for mobile devices, which widens the road for more devices to ride on it.

The downside to this particular method, though, is that millimetre waves don’t do well in places with a lot of interference. They tend to get blocked by buildings and absorbed by vegetation.

2. Small cell network technology

Today’s cell towers rely on large masts to broadcast their signals over long distances. These masts are not ideal to use with millimetre waves due to the obstacles in the way. This means that we would need technology that can better transmit millimetre waves over shorter distances to maintain the integrity of the transmission.

Small cell network technology complements existing networks by creating many more smaller yet closer mini-base stations that cover an area more extensively to negate building and vegetation interference. To provide fast, reliable connectivity as a user moves through obstacles, a smart device would automatically switch from one base station to the next one that’s in better range of the device. This allows the device to maintain a good, strong connection throughout.

3. Massive MIMO

Today’s base stations have about a dozen ports that broadcast in all directions so our devices can connect to them. Massive MIMO, which stands for Multiple Input Multiple Output, proposes that we increase these to thousands of ports, thereby enhancing the number of devices that can connect to a base station.

Unfortunately, this sets the scene for major interference, what with that many broadcasts being transmitted at the same time in all directions. Not good.

4. Beamforming

Beamforming works in the same way traffic lights do, by controlling the direction of broadcast transmissions. Instead of allowing the base station to transmit the waves in all directions at once, beamforming uses signal processing algorithms to direct a given beam or stream of data to a device at any one time, allowing many devices to timeshare the base station without interfering with other signals.

5. Full duplex

Interestingly enough, as complex as our smart devices are, when it comes to signal processing, they are nothing more than glorified walkie-talkies. To avoid interference, our devices can send data on a given frequency only in one direction at a time. Full duplex aims to improve this by adding the ability to use the same frequency to transfer data both ways at the same time by introducing a switching system to manage the process. This will mean that you can transmit more data at a faster rate.