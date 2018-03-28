Bamburi net profit tumbles by Sh3.9b

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 11:20, Updated March 28th 2018 at 11:23 GMT +3

Bamburi Cement factory in Athi River.

In summary Sh1.97b earnings, the lowest in over a decade, will see dividends to shareholders fall by more than half

The firm had issued a profit warning in November last year

Bamburi Cement has posted the lowest profit in over a decade, forcing the board to cut dividends by more than half in the financial year ended December 2017.

The cement maker’s net earnings dropped by 67 per cent to Sh1.97 billion from Sh5.89 billion in the previous year in line with the company’s profit warning issued last November.

ALSO READ: Spain's prosecutor seeks 5-year jail for Liverpool legend on tax fraud

Highlights from the board accompanying the financial results blamed the profit dip on lower sales in Kenya due to a contracted market following a prolonged electioneering period, tightening of credit, drought and delayed infrastructure projects.

This even as sales in Uganda remained broadly flat in both domestic and export markets. The board also explained that a tax assessment dispute in the country forced the firm to make a tax provision.

“These have affected both operating costs contributing to a reduction in profit before tax and an increase in corporation tax resulting in an effective tax rate of 52 per cent and profit after tax of Sh2 billion,” said the board.

Shareholders will feel the heat after the board of directors recommended an interim dividend of Sh1.50 per ordinary share, down from Sh6 paid in the previous year.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The final dividend, added to an interim dividend of Sh2.50 paid in October last year will amount to Sh4 translating to a 67 per cent cut in dividends per share. In 2016, shareholders earned Sh12 on every ordinary share held as the Group made a cash dividend payment of Sh4.7 billion. This means that while in 2016, shareholders with say 1,000 ordinary shares earned Sh12,000, this year they will earn Sh4,000. The board plans to pay out a total of Sh3.1 billion.

Last year, sales dropped by Sh2 billion to Sh36 billion as operating profit dropped by 47 per cent to Sh4.2 billion. There were lower foreign exchange gains in addition to Sh243 million cost as impairment on assets.

Investment income, on the other hand, more than halved to Sh150 million as finance cost nearly tripled to hit Sh263 million to eat into the bottom line.

Despite the drop in profits, the group projects things to look up this year as it expects both domestic and regional markets to rebound. It hopes to commission its ongoing 1.8 million tonnes cement capacity expansion project to be ready by mid this year.

ALSO READ: Remove tax, but not at expense of mwananchi

Since January, Bamburi’s share has gained by 10.6 per cent.

[email protected]