Treasury taps your unclaimed billions

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 10:47, Updated March 28th 2018 at 11:11 GMT +3

Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) CEO Kellen Kariuki during the launch of unclaimed Financial Assets awareness creation in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

In summary Ufaa raked in Sh734m from the cash at an average interest rate of 8pc

Authority invested Sh9.1b in T-bills, having processed claims worth only Sh1.5m last year

The National Treasury was the biggest beneficiary of unclaimed wealth last year, borrowing Sh9.1 billion of the money seized from banks and other financial institutions.

According to the latest financial results of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa), it only processed claims worth Sh1.5 million while in 2016 no payments were made.

Rightful owners

The Sh9.1 billion lent to Treasury last year was up from Sh5.8 billion a year earlier which earned the authority Sh734 million at an average interest rate of eight per cent.

Ufaa, which is mandated under the law to receive unclaimed financial assets from holders of such assets on behalf of the Government, safeguard and reunite them with their rightful owners, can only invest in government treasuries.

“Investment by the authority as currently approved by the Cabinet Secretary National Treasury is 100 per cent in Treasury bills hence investment income is from Treasury bills by the Central Bank of Kenya,” said Ufaa Chief Executive Kellen Kariuki in the financial statement.

Reasons for piling assets

The biggest set of unclaimed wealth is money held in shareholding in various companies, with the authority holding Sh16.4 billion worth of shares.

Foreign currency assets reduced from Sh335 million in 2016 to Sh194 million last year. During the period under review, the authority got Sh12.9 million in unit trusts which had not been captured in 2016. Ufaa has also received 962,000 safety deposit boxes but had not valued their contents to determine their worth.

The growth of the billions prised from banks and other financial institutions has proven handy to the government, exposing how the institutions before the setting up of the authority benefitted from huge stocks of unclaimed money.

But as the funds grow, scrutiny over how the government is using the money is set to increase.

In June last year, a message was circulated via the WhatsApp messaging platform, claiming beneficiaries who did not come forward by the end of that month would have to forfeit their cash, which would then revert to the State.

“It has been noted with concern that members of the public are receiving unsolicited messages on WhatsApp misinforming them that those with unclaimed assets have until June 30, 2017, to lay claim to your unclaimed assets or else they all get forfeited to the State effective 0001hrs on July 1, 2017,” said Ms Kariuki in a statement posted on the Ufaa website.

She said the authority would hold unclaimed assets “in perpetuity” until claimed by their rightful owners.

Some of the prominent people whose wealth has been taken up by the authority include Former First Lady Lucy Kibaki, the family of Barack Hussein Obama, Kalonzo Musyoka and late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisserry.

