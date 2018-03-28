Hoteliers hopeful of booming business over Easter holiday

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 10:18, Updated March 28th 2018 at 10:22 GMT +3

A couple having fun on the beach

In summary Most managers say they expect 100 per cent occupancy as tourists are expected to flock to the coast

Government urged to improve roads to enhance accessibility

Hoteliers in Coast region are looking forward to increased bed occupancy during the Easter holiday.

Hotel managers in Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu Tuesday exuded confidence that many holidaymakers would flock to their facilities.

Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort & Spa Managing Director Hasnain Noorani said they were expecting their bed occupancy to go up to 80 per cent.

"We are expecting both local and international tourists even though the majority of guests are local," said Mr Noorani.

He said they had been receiving several inquiries from people wanting to visit the hotel.

"This is because of a holiday expo held recently at Sarit Centre in Nairobi, where the hotel featured," said Noorani.

"It is now easy for people to travel to this region thanks to the Standard Gauge Railway passenger train service. There are also a number of low-cost carriers that have also made the coastal region more accessible. People can travel easily to Mombasa and return the same day, which is a plus for businesses."

Hotels in Mombasa that have recorded high bookings ahead of Easter include Plaza Beach Hotel, Mombasa Serena and Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort.

Meanwhile, Lamu Palace and Petleys Inn General Manager Keziah Mumbi said they were expecting the hotel to be fully booked this season.

"After a lull in occupancy, we expect booming business. Many bookings have already been confirmed and we expect the remaining beds to be taken before Easter," said Ms Mumbi.

In Malindi and Watamu, hoteliers were also expecting their facilities to be fully booked.

Most hotels had already received bookings from both local and international tourists.

The hoteliers said tourists were interested in holidaying in North Coast after last year's elections.

Ian Langer, the deputy director at Temple Point Resort, said the country's tourism sector was recovering well.

"We are fully booked. We have guests from Germany and Italy as well as local tourists," said Mr Langer.

Ravi Rora, a manager with a new resort in Watamu, said they were offering special packages.

He called on the Government to improve roads in the area to enable easy access.

