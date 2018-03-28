Lawmakers propose changes at betting board

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 08:11, Updated March 28th 2018 at 08:17 GMT +3

Legislators have called for a total overhaul of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), citing lack of proper structures.

On Tuesday, members of the Sports, Culture and Tourism Committee chaired by Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) said the board had demonstrated inability to control betting, which has steadily gained popularity in the country.

It also emerged that the board did not have officers in 40 counties to monitor illegal gambling.

Only Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi counties have officers seconded by the board.

“This board needs an overhaul, from the chairman to all the other officers, for it to be effective,” said Igembe Central MP Kubai Kiringo.

Nandi Woman Representative Tecla Tum questioned how the board was controlling the growing sector and discharging its regulatory role in the face of an acute shortage of staff.

“From your presentation it seems that you are unable to do your task as stipulated. You officers also seem to lack the required qualifications to manage betting,” she said.

The MPs made the remarks when the board’s acting director, Liti Wambua, and Chief Gaming Inspector Fredrick Mbai appeared before the committee over regulations put in place to manage the sector.

Mr Wambua acknowledged inadequate human resources, which he said was a major challenge for the board.

He told the committee that the board had to send its officers to Las Vegas in the US for training because Kenya had no curriculum to equip them.

“Our officers were trained in Las Vegas because we currently do not have facilities to offer such training. However, we are developing a curriculum to localise our training,” he told the MPs.