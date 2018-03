| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 27th 2018 at 22:15 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company will shut down its banking halls in Kasarani, Pangani and Kayole on March 31.

The company has asked customers in the affected areas to pay their water bills through Barclays, Equity, NIC, Citi, Cooperative, Sidian and Diamond Trust Bank branches. Alternatively, the customers can use mobile money platforms.

