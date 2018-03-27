14 counties reach agreement on how to share resources Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Family bank swings into Sh1 billion loss on reduced interest income

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 10:56, Updated March 27th 2018 at 11:08 GMT +3
Family Bank branch in Nairobi (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Mid-tier lender Family Bank has sunk into a full year loss of Sh1 billion as interest income fell by more than a third.

Financial results for the year ended December 2017 show that interest income dropped by 37 per cent or Sh4.1 billion to send the bank out of profit territory. In the previous financial year, it had posted a profit of Sh352 million.

Interest income from loans and advances shrunk by 40 per cent to Sh6.1 billion to reflect reduced margins on loans as the banking industry faced full year under interest rate cap regime.

The David Thuku-led bank managed to cut operating expenses by about half a billion shillings but this was not sufficient to compensate the huge fall in interest income.

RELATED TOPICS:
Family Bank

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited