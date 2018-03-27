Family bank swings into Sh1 billion loss on reduced interest income

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 10:56, Updated March 27th 2018 at 11:08 GMT +3

Family Bank branch in Nairobi (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Mid-tier lender Family Bank has sunk into a full year loss of Sh1 billion as interest income fell by more than a third.

Financial results for the year ended December 2017 show that interest income dropped by 37 per cent or Sh4.1 billion to send the bank out of profit territory. In the previous financial year, it had posted a profit of Sh352 million.

Interest income from loans and advances shrunk by 40 per cent to Sh6.1 billion to reflect reduced margins on loans as the banking industry faced full year under interest rate cap regime.

The David Thuku-led bank managed to cut operating expenses by about half a billion shillings but this was not sufficient to compensate the huge fall in interest income.