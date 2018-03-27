Law to allows title deeds for apartments

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 08:21, Updated March 27th 2018 at 08:27 GMT +3

Apartments in Nairobi

In summary Proposed amendment of law on sectional property ownership could hand home owners coveted document

The developer usually retains the title but this could change

Thousands of apartment buyers could finally acquire title deeds if proposed amendments to the law on sectional property ownership are approved.

With title deeds, home owners would have better security for loans as banks have more confidence in the documents.

Developers would also be barred from constructing additional buildings after selling some units if the Sectional Properties Act of 1987 is reviewed.

Nicholas Muraguri, the principal secretary for Lands and Housing, is currently receiving comments and inputs from stakeholders as part of public participation in lawmaking.

“The main reason we need to amend the Act is to allow or make it possible for creation of sectional titles in respect of land previously registered under any of the repealed land laws,” Dr Muraguri said.

In the present situation, the developer often retains ownership of the title deed or has it transferred to the company in which the home buyers are shareholders.

Neighbours in such homes have had less-than-cordial relations arising from ambiguity about the ownership and management of common areas, including playgrounds.

Virtual segmentation of the land ownership documents would confer equal rights to neighbours, eliminating potential areas for disputes.

Muraguri said the law in its current form provides that sectional titles can only be registered or created in respect of land registered under the Registered Land Act, Cap 300.

Cap 281

“It means that if your title is registered under the Registration of Titles Act, you cannot create sectional titles. About half of the land in Nairobi and Mombasa is registered under Cap 281. Sectional titles are not possible in these areas,” said the PS.

Tom Abuta, a senior State Counsel, told The Standard that developers would not be allowed to construct more additions on the same parcel of land where the sold block of apartments stand.

The amendment would mean that buyers get the actual environment they are buying into, rather than getting duped about the availability of open spaces, only for the developer to later erect another set of homes.

