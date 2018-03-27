How Nairobi County plans to use NYS buses

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 26th 2018 at 22:37 GMT +3

Nairobi County is planning to use some of the NYS buses launched last week to transport passengers to and from matatu terminuses once the ban on matatus from the city centre comes into effect.

“We are in consultation with various stakeholders such as the National Youth Service (NYS) to be ferrying passengers who wish to continue their journey from the terminuses to various CBD destinations,” said Mohamed Dagane, Nairobi’s transport county executive.

Dagane said the planned ban would be effected soon, although he did not specify the date.

City Hall’s two previous attempts since last year to effect the ban have not been successful because of opposition from the matatu sector. A Gazette notice published on May 24, 2017 indicated that matatus would not be allowed to enter the CBD starting September 20, 2017.

Governor Mike Sonko later suspended the ban following complaints from matatu stakeholders, who claimed the county government had not consulted them on the ban. Some Nairobi residents also opposed the ban, citing the need to walk long distances and security threats during the early and late hours of the day.

However, with the use of NYS buses to link passengers between the terminuses and the CBD, many commuters might support the planned ban. The Government has introduced 27 NYS buses to ply routes serving high-population areas such as Kariobangi and Kibera. NYS Director General Richard Ndubai on Sunday said 50 more buses would be introduced to serve other routes.

In December 2017, the county government announced that the ban would take effect on January 2 this year, but failed to follow through after matatu stakeholders asked for a grace period until April.

“We have already invested and completed the development of terminuses outside the CBD, which are already partially in use by several public service vehicles,” said Dagane. The county government had designated the new terminuses for matatus at Fig Tree, Desai Service Road, Ngara, Park Road, Hakati, Machakos Country Bus, Muthurwa, and Railways. Additionally, matatus operating diametric routes would use Central Bus Station, while those operating between Upper Hill and the CBD would operate on a circular route.

“The terminuses are not meant or designed as parking lots or holding grounds for matatus but rather as points for picking up and dropping off passengers,” Dagane said.

