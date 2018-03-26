Tanzania expands main airport to boost passenger capacity Next Story
Senate sets Thursday date with Wa Iria over proposed Hawkers Bill

By Fredrick Obura | Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 18:03, Updated March 26th 2018 at 18:07 GMT +3
Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria (PHOTO: FILE)

MURANGA, KENYA: Murang’a governor Mwangi Wa Iria will on Thursday defend his proposed hawkers and street vendors protection bill before Senate.

In an invite sent to the governor last Thursday, senate clerk Nyegenye says the senate committee on tourism, trade and tourism had set the meeting with the governor at 11:30 am on Thursday.

The clerk says senate invited Wa Iria to “deliberate on emerging issues.”

“At the meeting of the committee on 21st March 2018, the committee considered the Bill and found it timely in addressing issues of hawkers and street vendors,” says Nyegenye in the invite.

