Forests group wants Liquefied Petroleum Gas in war against logging

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 16:23, Updated March 26th 2018 at 16:34 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Forests are key to safeguarding critical water sources that support agriculture, wildlife habitat and mitigate against climate change, yet illegal human activities pose a threat to this national resources leading to loss of over 250,000 trees on daily basis. This led to the government to impose a 90 day ban on logging activities.

The recent 90-day logging ban by the government will lead to massive job cuts, high timber and charcoal prices by majority of the Kenyan population who depended on logging, saw-milling, timber transporters and charcoal burning.

The affected groups are those who worked as loaders, tree cutters (power saw operators), transporters, millers, charcoal dealers and those who work in the timber, tea, tobacco and real estate sectors.

The multi-billion forestry industry contribute about 3.5 percent which is roughly Sh7 billion to the Kenyan economy and that over the past 10 years this sector has been one of Kenya’s best employer employing 50,00 directly and over 300,000 indirectly.

Kenya Forest Working Group now urges the national government to zero rate Liquefied Petroleum Gas and sensitise the citizens on alternative sources of energy and timber to reduce over reliance on charcoal and timber.

