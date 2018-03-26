Herder kills lion in self-defense after mauling 100 goats

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 14:11, Updated March 26th 2018 at 14:21 GMT +3

Residents pondering next move after over 100 sheep killed by a lioness at Olare Motorogi conservancy in Masai Mara.

NAROK, KENYA: A herder on Monday killed a lioness after mauling his 105 goats at Olare Motorogi conservancy in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

Kayooko ole Kisemei, 45, the owner of the goats, said two lions, a mature male and a lioness, invaded his sheep pen at around 4am in the wee hours of the morning killing the goats.

“I was asleep when I heard goats bleating in distress. I picked my spear and a torch and when I illuminated a lioness turned toward me. Fearing for my life, I speared it to death,”Kisemei told journalists.

He said the wild animal has cost him losses worth over Sh1Million.

Kisemei has however demanded compensation from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) saying it was the lions that invaded his home and not him herding his stock in the protected part of the park.

“It is not the first time that these wild animals kill our livestock. We have complained to KWS but nothing happens. This should stop,” said Kisemei.

Area KWS Warden James Kilei who led the KWS officers to the scene confirmed the incident terming it as unfortunate.

“It is true several sheep were killed by a stray lioness. The owner is said to have heard the commotion in his pen and when he got out a lioness attempted to attack him and in self-defense speared it, killing it on the spot,” said Kilel.

The KWS official said they responded to the incident and found the carcasses of the sheep strewn all over the pen.

Asked if any action will be taken on the herder for killing the wild cat, he said they were still weighing options as the incident was not deliberate but was in ‘self-defense’.

He has however asked the pastoralists living near the park to fence off their sheep/goats pens using wire mesh to ward off the marauding lions and leopards who roam the area at night. He said the sheep owner shall be compensated adequately.

“As per the recently approved KWS bill on compensation, we have verified and taken details of the damage and we shall forward them to the compensation committee who will then take them to the head office for compensation process to commence,” said Kilel.

Human-wildlife conflicts have been a common phenomenon in the area and recently hundreds of Maasai herders barricaded key road to Maasai Mara National Game Reserve in Narok over five hours after over 100 sheep were killed by hyenas.