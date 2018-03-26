Police on a high alert after series of robbery at Oloitokitok

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 07:50, Updated March 26th 2018 at 08:01 GMT +3

M-Pesa transaction; police issue alert over thugs targeting the shops

KAJIADO, KENYA: Police in Oloitokitok have warned of increased robberies targeting shops.

Area police boss Moses Dhiwa said the suspects were targeting M-Pesa shops and other financial service businesses.

Speaking to The Standard by phone yesterday, Mr Dhiwa said patrols had been increased to catch the suspects.

The police boss said the gang consisted of three smartly dressed women and two men.

"I’m appealing to the public to be alert as we get to the root of this gang," said Dhiwa.

The alert comes barely a day after two suspected robbers escaped death narrowly when the getaway vehicle they were using after a robbery rolled several times along the Emali-Oloitokitok road.

Gave chase

The two suspects had just robbed an M-Pesa shop of an unknown amount of money at Kimana shopping centre when members of the public alerted the police who gave chase.

Police officers waiting to ambush the robbers at a roadblock flagged down the driver, who refused to stop and instead accelerated, almost knocking down an officer and a motorbike rider.

The vehicle, a saloon car, veered off the road at Isineti shopping centre, leaving one of the suspects critically injured.

He was treated at Oloitokitok Sub-County Hospital and is expected to appear in court today.