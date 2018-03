| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 18:45 GMT +3

Pedestrians cross the Nairobi's Thika superhighway near NYS headquaters. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had asked for the removal of the speed bumps for faster movemnents of vehicles,a move that may endanger the lives of the pedestrians crossing the road along the superhighway.Photo/Elvis Ogina (Nairobi)

The Kenya National Highways Authority has announced plans to instal new signs on the Thika superhighway.

Director-General Peter Mundinia said this would begin at the Museum Hill interchange to Thika and was designed to conform to the design standards of the superhighway.

The new signs will replace previous ones that have either been vandalised or knocked down by motorists.

Mr Mundinia said the new signs were meant to reduce accidents along the busy highway.