UK to order Facebook, Google to redo data policies, Times says

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 18:35 GMT +3

Apple Iphone 6 screen with social media applications of Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Periscope

The UK government will direct Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Twitter, and other tech companies to simplify their data management policies for consumers after disclosures about recent breaches, the 'Sunday Times' reported.

Matt Hancock, the UK digital, culture and media secretary, told the newspaper that the digital powerhouses failed to provide users with clear and concise terms and conditions for how personal data was used.

