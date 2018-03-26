Technology tipped to lock out land grabbers Next Story
Uber reaches deal to sell Asian unit Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

UK to order Facebook, Google to redo data policies, Times says

By Bloomberg | Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 18:35 GMT +3
Apple Iphone 6 screen with social media applications of Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Periscope 

The UK government will direct Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Twitter, and other tech companies to simplify their data management policies for consumers after disclosures about recent breaches, the 'Sunday Times' reported.

Matt Hancock, the UK digital, culture and media secretary, told the newspaper that the digital powerhouses failed to provide users with clear and concise terms and conditions for how personal data was used.

ALSO READ: Facebook takes a Sh5.8trillion hit from Cambridge Analytica probe

RELATED TOPICS:
UK
Facebook
Google

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nandi County to sue UK for historical injustices

Nandi County to sue UK for historical injustices

Is it time to say goodbye to Facebook?

Is it time to say goodbye to Facebook?

Kenyans caught in new Dr Google craze

Kenyans caught in new Dr Google craze

Chebukati rules out creation of new constituencies before 2019

Chebukati rules out creation of new constituencies before 2019

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited