| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 18:32 GMT +3

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Inc has reached an agreement to sell its Southeast Asian ride-hailing business to rival Grab and could announce the deal as early as today morning in Singapore, people familiar with the matter said.

The agreement - which includes all of Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia as well as Uber Eats in the region - gives Uber a stake of between 25 per cent and 30 per cen

ALSO READ: Cost of treating drug resistant TB hits the roof