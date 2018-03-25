Cup of tea will retail at Sh100 and is packaged in eco-paper cups

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 24th 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

Terry Mutinda(Left)a customer with brand ambassador of Chaiphoria Margret Wanjiru(Right)at Gateway mall on 24th March 2018 during the launch of Chaiphoria tea.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

A local tea firm has unveiled a ready-to-drink beverage made from rare blends of the leaf.

Tea Greens Kenya noted that the finest tea in the world came from Kenya yet majority of Kenyans remained unaware of its taste and nutritional value.

Under the Chaiphoria brand, purple tea, green tea and yellow tea will be the flagship beverages of the specialty tea. A 400ml cup of the tea will retail at Sh100 and is packaged in eco-paper cups.

SPECIALTY TEAS

Mercylynate Rotich, Tea Greens Head of Solutions said that the product was convenient to those in a hurry and came loaded with “superior health” qualities. “The tea is nutritious, export quality and it provides maximum convenience for the consumer as you only have to identify the brand you want,” she said.

She said that Kenyans only consumed 5 per cent of tea produced locally. The specialty teas contain low caffeine, are lightly flavoured and rich in antioxidants. According to her, value addition (flavours) to the tea would be done with natural products. “Within an hour of preparing the tea, we would have sold it,” she said. She added that the beverages would be well sealed for hygiene and to also help conserve the heat.

Rotich banked on Mombasa Road as a launch pad for the beverages, saying they would mostly target travellers headed to the Standard Gauge Railway, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and those caught up in the traffic.

HAWK THE BEVERAGES

She said the tea was being sourced from Gatanga Tea Industries. Rotich said she next wanted to partner with malls, have her brand in all outlets aiming for at least 10,000 Nairobi residents drinking the specialty teas every morning.

She said she would also approach the county government for special licenses to “hawk the beverages.”