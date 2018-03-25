Savannah Cement says growth lies in Africa trade deal

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 24th 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3

Savannah Cement plant in Athi River

Kenyan cement maker, Savannah Cement, sees wider market for local manufacturers after the signing of the Sh3 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Savannah Cement CEO Ronald Ndegwa said that East Africa-based companies are poised to start enjoying wider markets and opportunities.

He was speaking during the East Africa Business Council (EABC) Business Excellence Awards 2018 where the firm won the Construction award. He said to make the cut, regional manufacturers needed to demand strict adherence to quality standards, including external and independent audits.

INDEPENDENT AUDITS

The AfCFTA signed last Tuesday in Kigali, Rwanda, seeks to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments.

This will pave the way for accelerating the establishment of the Continental Customs Union and the African Customs Union.

Such opportunities, Ndegwa said, demand strict adherence to quality standards including external and independent audits.

Confident of the growth opportunities in East Africa, Savannah Cement is exploring capacity enhancement programmes to meet forecast growth and demand.

