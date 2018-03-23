Equity Bank defies rate cap to post Sh19b net profit Previous Story
Kenya Power now reaches out to customers

By Standard Reporter | Published Fri, March 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 22nd 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3
Kenya Power Managing Director & CEO Dr. Ken Tarus during the Annual General Meeting. [Photo by Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Electricity consumers now have an avenue to voice their frustrations with Kenya Power services.

The utility firm has unveiled a customer engagement programme targeting industrial and commercial consumers.

ALSO READ: Mathioya conmen in illegal power connection sought by police

The initiative is aimed at identifying supply challenges and developing tailor-made solutions to customers’ concerns.

“It is in our interest to give you power that is reliable and competitively priced,” said Managing Director Ken Tarus yesterday in Nairobi.

