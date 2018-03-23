Kenya Power now reaches out to customers

Electricity consumers now have an avenue to voice their frustrations with Kenya Power services.
The utility firm has unveiled a customer engagement programme targeting industrial and commercial consumers.
The initiative is aimed at identifying supply challenges and developing tailor-made solutions to customers’ concerns.
“It is in our interest to give you power that is reliable and competitively priced,” said Managing Director Ken Tarus yesterday in Nairobi.