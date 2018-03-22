NBK boss Wilfred Musau denies sexual assault claims

| Published Thu, March 22nd 2018 at 15:52, Updated March 22nd 2018 at 15:55 GMT +3

National Bank of Kenya CEO Wilfred Musau. (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) Chief Executive Officer Wilfred Musau has denied claims of sexual assault and harassment levelled against him by a female employee.

The employee claims her boss summoned her to his office after she scored the highest for an internally advertised position to demand sexual favours before she could get the job.

But in court documents, Mr Musau denies ever summoning the complainant to his office.

The NBK boss instead accuses the complainant of attempting to blackmail him and the bank after she failed to secure a promotion.

The court documents show Musau and NBK also said the complainant refused to use internal mechanisms to address her grievances and instead opted to use social media to taint him and the bank.

He said the case filed in the Employment and Labour Relations Court was intended to achieve a collateral purpose including vendetta against him.

“I am aware of the allegations against me made in this suit were first disseminated and/or published, in form and substance, in various social media platforms including blog pages and Twitter accounts of those bloggers,” Musau said.

He added that although the complainant claimed the incident happened last October, she first reported it to the bank in late January, almost three months later.