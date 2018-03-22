Interiors: Crochet some warmth into your space

| Published Thu, March 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 21st 2018 at 23:42 GMT +3

Look for little ways of sneaking in handwoven accessories, from glass to cup coasters to bedcovers and cushion covers.[File, Standard]

When the weather turns cold and wet – it helps to have something warm to come home.

Nothing beats a cold evening like a crocheted or knitted throw to cover yourself with whenlounging on a couch.

ALSO READ: How to keep your bathroom tidy

Look for little ways of sneaking in handwoven accessories, from glass to cup coasters to bedcovers and cushion covers.

Even though you may not actually do the crocheting yourself, you can have someone custom make them for you

Placing a crocheted mat under a lamp stand will soften the edges and draw attention to the lamp. As will placing a round crochetedtable mat under a flower vase.

For those who are ambitious and daring, you can consider a curtain box valance stitched in a modern way so that it does not look like your grandma’s house.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

To complete the look, add some matching tie backs to draw the curtains open.

Contrast

Usually, it helps to use a crochet piece that is contrasting in colour from the surface you are placing it on so that the lace effect is visible.

For a lighter more subtle effect, it is possible to stitch the edge of a blanket and create a crocheted border around it.

ALSO READ: Getting your rhythm in decor

The floor does not have to be left out of the options.

Make or buy crochet floor rugs to use as bedside rugs or to place under a study table to cushion your feet so that they do not land on a bare and cold surface.

A thick crocheted rug can be used as a welcome mat and made in warm colours to soften the appearance of hard floor and solid doors.

Explore the world of woven furnishings and add much needed warmth and creative crafts into your space.